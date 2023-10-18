 Mumbai News: 4 College Students Arrested For Disrespect of Israeli Flag; Released On Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 4 College Students Arrested For Disrespect of Israeli Flag; Released On Bail

Mumbai News: 4 College Students Arrested For Disrespect of Israeli Flag; Released On Bail

These students reportedly affixed Israeli flag stickers on the ground at Bhendi Bazar Junction. The arrested individuals are Moin Hasan Mansoori, Atif Siddiqui Mansoori, Danish Afzal Mansoori, and Abbas Ilya Shaikh.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Israel flag/ Representational image | Photo by Oren Noam Gilor from Pexels

Mumbai: Currently, a conflict is ongoing between Israel and Hamas, which has garnered global attention. In the wake of this confilct, JJ Marg police arrested four college students for allegedly disrespecting the Israeli flag.

These students reportedly affixed Israeli flag stickers on the ground at Bhendi Bazar Junction. The arrested individuals are Moin Hasan Mansoori, Atif Siddiqui Mansoori, Danish Afzal Mansoori, and Abbas Ilya Shaikh.

After being presented in court, they were granted bail on a surety of Rs 3,000 each.

The police received information about students burning the Israeli flag in the Bhindi Bazar area and making a video of the incident go viral. To maintain law and order and considering the potential to hurt the sentiments of Israeli citizens, the JJ Marg police took swift action and filed an FIR. The charges filed against the students include violations of Section 153A, 141, 143, 146, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Only 43 Out Of 60 Planned Automatic Weather Stations Set Up In City By BMC So Far

Mumbai News: Only 43 Out Of 60 Planned Automatic Weather Stations Set Up In City By BMC So Far

Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Anti-Smog Guns to Tackle Rising Air Pollution

Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Anti-Smog Guns to Tackle Rising Air Pollution

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Appoints Core Committee To Steer Party's...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Appoints Core Committee To Steer Party's...

Mumbai News: BMC's Elevated Road Project Connecting Eastern Freeway To Grant Road Hits Roadblock;...

Mumbai News: BMC's Elevated Road Project Connecting Eastern Freeway To Grant Road Hits Roadblock;...

Mumbai News: Accused Of Stealing Employer's ₹1 Cr, Driver Held From Akola

Mumbai News: Accused Of Stealing Employer's ₹1 Cr, Driver Held From Akola