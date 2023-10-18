Mumbai News: 4 College Students Arrested For Disrespect of Israeli Flag; Released On Bail

Israel flag/ Representational image | Photo by Oren Noam Gilor from Pexels

Mumbai: Currently, a conflict is ongoing between Israel and Hamas, which has garnered global attention. In the wake of this confilct, JJ Marg police arrested four college students for allegedly disrespecting the Israeli flag.

These students reportedly affixed Israeli flag stickers on the ground at Bhendi Bazar Junction. The arrested individuals are Moin Hasan Mansoori, Atif Siddiqui Mansoori, Danish Afzal Mansoori, and Abbas Ilya Shaikh.

After being presented in court, they were granted bail on a surety of Rs 3,000 each.

The police received information about students burning the Israeli flag in the Bhindi Bazar area and making a video of the incident go viral. To maintain law and order and considering the potential to hurt the sentiments of Israeli citizens, the JJ Marg police took swift action and filed an FIR. The charges filed against the students include violations of Section 153A, 141, 143, 146, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)