 Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol

Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol

According to the MIDC Police, construction work was underway at the site, and cement blocks had been brought from Nashik for the project. Truck driver Anil Kachru Kokane and his helper Amar Pagare had arrived to deliver the materials.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old truck helper lost his life after an iron rod fell from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Marol on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amar Anand Pagare alias Bala (30).

Accident During Material Delivery

According to the MIDC Police, construction work was underway at the site, and cement blocks had been brought from Nashik for the project. Truck driver Anil Kachru Kokane and his helper Amar Pagare had arrived to deliver the materials.

At around 11 a.m., while Kokane was resting inside the truck, Amar stepped down during the unloading process. Suddenly, an iron rod from the seventh floor fell directly on his head, causing fatal injuries. Workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol
Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol
Mumbai News: Borivali ISP Duped Of ₹1.13 Crore In Fake Goa Smart Village Project; Case Registered Against Accused
Mumbai News: Borivali ISP Duped Of ₹1.13 Crore In Fake Goa Smart Village Project; Case Registered Against Accused
World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’
World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’
Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut Outside Hospital In Vikhroli
Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut Outside Hospital In Vikhroli

Case Registered for Negligent Death

A case of negligent death has been registered at the MIDC Police Station against those responsible at the construction site, confirmed DCP (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade.

Read Also
Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At...
article-image

Police noted that no safety measures were in place at the site. “We have called the site supervisor and manager to record their statements,” officials added.

Similar Incident in Jogeshwari Last Month

This is not the first such case in Mumbai. On October 9, a cement block fell from the Shivkunj building in Jogeshwari (East), killing Sanskriti Amin (22), an RBL Bank employee. In that case, the Meghwadi Police had registered a case against the builder, manager, and site supervisor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In...

Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In...

Mumbai News: Borivali ISP Duped Of ₹1.13 Crore In Fake Goa Smart Village Project; Case Registered...

Mumbai News: Borivali ISP Duped Of ₹1.13 Crore In Fake Goa Smart Village Project; Case Registered...

World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And...

World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut...

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls