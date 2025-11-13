Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Truck Helper Dies After Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Building In Marol | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old truck helper lost his life after an iron rod fell from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Marol on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amar Anand Pagare alias Bala (30).

Accident During Material Delivery

According to the MIDC Police, construction work was underway at the site, and cement blocks had been brought from Nashik for the project. Truck driver Anil Kachru Kokane and his helper Amar Pagare had arrived to deliver the materials.

At around 11 a.m., while Kokane was resting inside the truck, Amar stepped down during the unloading process. Suddenly, an iron rod from the seventh floor fell directly on his head, causing fatal injuries. Workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Case Registered for Negligent Death

A case of negligent death has been registered at the MIDC Police Station against those responsible at the construction site, confirmed DCP (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade.

Police noted that no safety measures were in place at the site. “We have called the site supervisor and manager to record their statements,” officials added.

Similar Incident in Jogeshwari Last Month

This is not the first such case in Mumbai. On October 9, a cement block fell from the Shivkunj building in Jogeshwari (East), killing Sanskriti Amin (22), an RBL Bank employee. In that case, the Meghwadi Police had registered a case against the builder, manager, and site supervisor.