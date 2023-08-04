Mumbai News: 3 Injured In House Collapse Incident In Marine Lines | Representative Image

Mumbai: An incident of a house collapse was reported near Shamaldas Junction, Marine Lines of Mumbai on Friday morning. The collapse occurred at the Mehkar house, situated on JSS Road, next to Princess Street, Marine Lines. The incident was reported by VHF (Traffic Control) at 08:25 AM.

Details On The Incident

The incident involved the partial collapse of a vacated Mhada cess building, which was a ground plus three-story structure. As a result of the collapse, three people were injured. They were promptly taken to G T Hospital for medical assistance.

As per information received from the Ward control on the incident, scaffolding, which was erected for repairs, had fallen down along with the chhajja (balcony-like structure). For safety reasons, the site has been barricaded.

Injured Individuals Identified

The Chief Medical Officer of G T Hospital, Dr. Vijay, provided details about the injured individuals. The first person is identified as Arjun Khan, a 26-year-old male. The second individual is Bapun Shaikh, a 20-year-old male, who sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's casualty department.

The local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, providing timely medical attention to the injured. The site has been secured to prevent further accidents and investigations are likely to be conducted to determine the exact cause of the collapse.