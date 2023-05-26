 Mumbai News: 3-hour suspension of Kurla-Thane train service on weekend; Check details inside
Mumbai News: 3-hour suspension of Kurla-Thane train service on weekend; Check details inside

Mumbai News: 3-hour suspension of Kurla-Thane train service on weekend; Check details inside

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a special night traffic and power block on the Kurla-Bhandup section between, 1.10 am and 4.20 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in view of the launch of the first open-web girder for the construction of a road overbridge across Vidyavihar.

“Suburban train services between Kurla and Thane will remain suspended, leading to some service disruptions. As a result, the Thane local train scheduled to depart from CSMT at 22.47 pm will be cancelled. Trains T-2 and T-4 local for CSMT, originally scheduled to depart from Thane at 4 am and 4.16 am, respectively, will also be cancelled, said an official from CR.

Moreover, the Train S-2 local for CSMT, departing from Karjat at 2.33 am, will be short-terminated at Thane station. Similarly, Train A-3 for Ambarnath, which was scheduled to depart from CSMT at 5.16 am, will now originate from Thane.

In addition to these local train changes, several long-distance trains will also be affected by the block. The Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and Shalimar-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station. The Howrah-CSMT Mail will be regulated at Diva station and Mangaluru-CSMT Express will be regulated at Diva station. The Visakhapatnam-LTT Express, Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express, and Hyderabad-CSMT Hussain Sagar Express will be regulated at Kalyan station.

