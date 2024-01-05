Mumbai News: 3 Convicted For Looting Jewellery Shop Employee

Representational Picture

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted three members of a gang for looting an employee of a jewellery shop posing as police officials in 2014. The key accused, however, remained absconding.

The court has convicted cloth seller Fuzail Khan (40), Mobin Khan (38), Santosh Dattaram Vichare (43). It sentenced Mobin and Vichare to rigorous imprisonment of five years and Fuzail to three years of imprisonment. Meanwhile, key accused Sarwar Khan (49), Jakir Khan (46) and goldsmiths Bhakti Jana (43) and Vidyut Sarkar (37), remained absconding.

As per the prosecution, Ruparam Prajapati was working as a manager in Nitesh Jain’s Gold Jewellery Manufacturing Factory situated at Byculla. On August 16, 2014, Prajapati went to the house of the owner of factory to collect jewellery weighing 462 grams which were to be sent to Hydrabad. He later returned to shop, packed them and was on his way to deliver the same at Zaveri Bazaar.

It is claimed that, when they reached Talekar Square, Byculla, the driver of one white Qaulis car parked in front of Prajapati’s scooter. At the same time one of the three persons standing on the side pulled Prajapatu down from the scooter and another person dragged Roshanali, the artisan. The third person, identified as Sarwar Maqsood Khan, posed as policeman and forced them to sit in the car.

When Prajapati started shouting one of the accused attacked him with a wooden stick and made them sit in car. Meanwhile, a person identified as Vidyut Sapan Sarkar escaped with scooter. The two were taken in the car on pretext of taking them to Mulund police station. But later on they were dropped near Antop hill bridge. The accused took all their belonging and escaped.