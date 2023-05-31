Mumbai: Man sedates jewellery shop worker in Goregaon and loots store; arrested

Representative image |

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly sedating a jewellery shop worker and burgling the store. They have recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs74 lakh from the accused, Suresh Lohar.

The Burglary

According to the police, Suresh befriended Shrawan Kharwad who lived in the jewellery shop named 'Kardhar'. On the night of May 15, the accused bought spiked food and served it to Shrawan, who consequently fell unconscious. Suresh then looted the store and a police complaint was filed the next morning when shop owner Sanjay Jain came to know about the crime.

The Arrest

Subsequently, the police formed multiple teams for investigation and arrested Suresh from Rajasthan. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhry informed that the arrested man had earlier committed a robbery in Wadala. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.