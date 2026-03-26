Mumbai News: 28-Year-Old Ghatkopar Woman Killed By Speeding Tanker While Crossing Road, Driver Arrested

A 28-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding tanker at Sindhuwadi Junction on M.G. Road in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding tanker at Sindhuwadi Junction on M.G. Road in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening.

Fatal Accident

The deceased, identified as Yamini Suvare, a resident of Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar East, was crossing the road around 7:15 pm on March 25 when the accident occurred. According to police, the traffic signal had just turned green when the tanker driver allegedly accelerated without ensuring the road was clear.

Reckless Driving

The tanker, driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck Suvare while she was on foot, leading to severe injuries. She was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case and taken the accused driver into custody. An offence has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway, officials said.

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