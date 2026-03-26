Kurla Police Book Two For Threatening Woman Doctor, Obstructing Duties At Bhabha Hospital Emergency Ward

The Kurla police have registered a case against Afzal Suraj Shaikh and Zain Naseem Haider Syed for allegedly threatening a woman doctor and obstructing her from performing her official duties at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West. | AI

Mumbai: The Kurla police have registered a case against Afzal Suraj Shaikh and Zain Naseem Haider Syed for allegedly threatening a woman doctor and obstructing her from performing her official duties at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West.

Complaint Filed

The incident occurred on the night of March 23, following which a complaint was lodged by Dr. Anuja Gopalji Karwa, 25, a resident of Santacruz East and an Assistant Medical Officer at Bhabha Hospital since July 2025. She is currently posted in the casualty (accident) department.

According to the FIR, Afzal Shaikh arrived at the casualty ward around 7:50 pm, claiming he had sustained a head injury after being bitten by an unknown person in Mumbra. As the injury appeared minor, Dr. Karwa directed him to first register his details at the counter and obtain a case paper. He returned to the casualty ward after completing the formalities.

Sequence of Events

At the time, Dr. Karwa was attending to other patients and completing documentation, as the night-duty medical officer had not yet reported. While she was working at the nurses counter, Afzal Shaikh and his associate Zain approached her and allegedly began arguing.

Zain allegedly shouted at the doctor, accusing her of neglecting duty. Despite her attempts to explain that she was processing patient records, he continued to create a disturbance. Meanwhile, a woman identified as Shahaja Khatun was brought into the casualty ward in an unconscious state, requiring immediate medical attention.

Critical Patient Ignored

However, the accused allegedly pressured Dr. Karwa to prioritize Afzal’s treatment over the critical patient, issuing threats and creating a scene. The situation caused significant distress to the doctor, who then called the police helpline for assistance.

The complaint further states that the accused threatened to call the media, damage her reputation, and get her dismissed from service. They also allegedly claimed that people across Mumbai feared them. Despite efforts by hospital staff and security personnel to calm them, the duo continued to disrupt operations in the emergency ward.

Police personnel arrived at the hospital and took both individuals into custody. Based on Dr. Karwa’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for criminal intimidation and obstruction of a public servant from discharging duties.

The FIR also notes that due to the disruption caused by the accused, timely medical attention could not be administered to the unconscious patient. Investigations are currently underway.

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