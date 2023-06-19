Mumbai News: 225 Dangerous Buildings Yet To Be Demolished By BMC

Representational pic |

The 2022 Kurla building collapse is haunting the BMC as it has been successful in demolishing only 220 out of 445 buildings, which were declared dangerous after a pre-monsoon survey, so far.

BMC's attempt to vacate hit legal hurdles

Of the remaining 225 buildings categorised as C-1 structures (unsafe for inhabitation), the civic officials have, so far, managed to vacate only 37 dilapidated buildings, the occupants of 93 buildings have moved to court challenging the eviction order and 26 cases are pending with the technical advisory committee.

As per data received from the civic sources, 220 dangerous buildings were demolished by May 30. “Around 69 structures will be demolished after following due process of law and vacating them. We will try to complete all the procedures within time and at least vacate these buildings before heavy rains to avoid any untoward incident,” said a senior civic official. The highest number of dangerous buildings are in H-West ward (Bandra West), K-West (Andheri West), K-East (Jogeshwari and Andheri East areas) and Vile Parle West.

Aftermath of Kurla building collapse

On June 27 last year, a building collapsed in Kurla, claiming 19 lives and injuring 14. In the wake of the incident, the BMC started a drive to vacate the buildings with a high risk of collapsing. As per the BMC's policy, buildings that are more than 30 years old are eligible for audit. Based on a survey, the civic body annually classifies the buildings in various categories and decides whether they should be demolished completely or allowed to be repaired. The BMC takes stringent measures for disconnecting power and water supply when the residents don't vacate the building.