Mumbai News: 2 Women Killed In Crash Involving 2 BEST Buses, Autorickshaw In Goregaon | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a devastating incident that took place in the early hours of the Sunday, two individuals lost their lives in a fatal accident involving two BEST buses and an autorickshaw. The incident occurred on the Goregaon check Naka Bridge of the Eastern Express Highway. The victims have been identified as Johny Sankharam, aged 42, and Sujata Panchaki, aged 38.

2 Buses Collide, 1 Hits Autorickshaw

The buses involved in the accident were Bus No. 1453 (MH 01 AP 0226) and Bus No. 1862 (MH 01 AP 0746), both of which were en route from Poisar Depot to Ghatkopar Depot for a depot transfer. Bus No. 1453 was being driven by Santosh Vishnu Deoolkar, 53 years old, while Bus No. 1862 was operated by Santosh Shankar Ghonge, 45 years old.

At approximately 1:45 AM , the driver of Bus No. 1862 applied the brakes, prompting the driver of Bus No. 1453 to do the same. Unfortunately, due to the slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall, Bus No. 1453 skidded and collided first with Bus No. 1862 and then with an autorickshaw.

Both Passengers Succumbed To Their Injuries

Tragically, the passengers of the autorickshaw, Johny Sankharam and Sujata Panchaki, sustained severe injuries. They were promptly rushed to a Trauma Care Hospital by the police. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Johny Sankharam was pronounced dead at 2:45 AM, before admission. Sujata Panchaki was transferred to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, where she was declared dead by the doctor at 3:45 AM.

The autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries to his left cheek and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and ascertain any additional factors that may have contributed to the tragedy.