 Mumbai News: 2 Gypsum Company Labourers Collapse In Drainage Line On Link Road, Goregaon; One Dead
A 27-year-old labourer died while another was injured after suffocating inside a drainage line during cleaning work in Goregaon West, Mumbai, early Tuesday. The incident occurred near Mega Mall Junction. Fire brigade rescued the workers and rushed them to hospital, where one was declared dead. The mishap has raised concerns over lack of safety measures.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
2 Gypsum Company Labourers Collapse In Drainage Line On Link Road, Goregaon; One Dead | Representational Image

Mumbai: One labourer lost his life due to suffocation, and another was injured after they collapsed inside a drainage line while cleaning it in Goregaon West. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) control room in the early hours on Tuesday.

Incident Location Details

The mishap occurred at Link Road, near Mega Mall Gate 2, Mega Mall Junction, Best Colony Road, Goregaon West. It was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) control room at 3.40 am. “Two labourers of Gypsum company were cleaning the drainage line when they started experiencing difficulty in breathing. The drainage line was approximately 25-30 feet deep and 06 feet wide. One of the labourers was rescued by company personnel with a rope before the arrival of the fire brigade. Other labour was rescued by MFB and taken to Trauma Care Hospital,” said the report by the disaster management cell.

Hospital Confirms Death

As per information from the assistant medical officer of Trauma Care Hospital, Sahil Noor Islam (30) received minor injuries and has been discharged after necessary treatment, while Salil Razak Gazi (27) was declared dead on arrival.

Safety Lapses Highlighted

The incident has once again highlighted the lack of safety gear and precautions by the labour contractors.

