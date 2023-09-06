Mumbai News: 2-Day Workshop On TAVI At Jaslok Hospital Empowers Young Cardiologists | FPJ

Mumbai: A two-day workshop on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) was conducted by Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre to upskill young cardiologists on August 24-25 garnering participation from budding cardiologists hailing from various parts of India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Agra.

The workshop unfolded within a clinical environment, with participants conducting the procedure on animal heart models in the cardiac catheterization lab.

What is TAVI?

TAVI involves replacing the aortic valve with a new valve through the leg artery, eliminating the need for general anesthesia, stitches, or incisions. The technique presents a steep learning curve, often requiring training for aspiring practitioners.

How TAVI can revolutionise cardiac care

Dr A.B Mehta, Director of Cardiology said that by enabling young cardiologists to master TAVI techniques within country, they are revolutionising the landscape of cardiac care. Dr Nihar Mehta, a cardiologist, who designed and conceptualised this workshop said, “Participants had the rare opportunity to perform a step-by-step TAVI procedure.”

Dr S R Handa, Assistant Director of Invasive Cardiology said, “Our aim was to create an educational platform that imparts practical skills to our promising cardiologists.” Dr Nikesh Jain, Consultant of Cardiology emphasized that the workshop will help the young cardiologists to perform the same at Jaslok hospital.

