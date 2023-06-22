Mumbai: 2 Cases Of Molestation Reported In Locals Highlight Urgency For Safety Measures For Women Passengers

File

Two cases of molestation have been reported in Mumbai’s suburban railway section recently, bringing to light the need for increased vigilance and security measures to ensure the safety of women passengers.

The first incident occurred on the evening of June 20 near Ram Mandir Station East. According to the Government Railway Police, Borivali, a 19-year-old girl was molested by a man who approached her under the pretence of offering driving lessons. Taking advantage of the situation, the assailant made inappropriate physical contact with the victim. Deeply disturbed, the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Vanrai Police Station. The case was subsequently transferred to the Borivali GRP for further investigation.

The victim was able to identify the perpetrator, leading to his swift arrest. The suspect, identified as Vicky Dhangar (52), was apprehended in a nearby area. A case has been registered against Dhangar under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with assault and criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty and acts intended to insult the modesty of women, respectively.

Accused "inappropriately" touched the woman

On the same day, a man identified as Nishad Satish Dharia (42), a resident of Raigad, was arrested for molesting a 22-year-old woman on a Panvel-bound train. According to GRP, the victim was travelling in a general compartment with her fiancé during the evening rush hours. While standing near the train’s door, the accused took advantage of the crowded situation and inappropriately touched her. With the help of fellow commuters, the woman and her fiancé handed the accused over to the GRP at Kharghar station.

“These incidents serve as reminders of the ongoing challenges faced by women in public spaces and the importance of maintaining a safe environment for all commuters,” a female commuter told the Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity.