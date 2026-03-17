Mumbai News: 180 Meadows Project Homebuyers Allege Exclusion After 17-Year Wait In Goregaon’s Patra Chawl Redevelopment

Meadows project buyers in Goregaon protest exclusion from allotment list after years of waiting for homes under Patra Chawl redevelopment | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: Over 180 homebuyers of the private saleable residential component ‘Meadows project’ of the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon have allegedly been excluded from the list of eligible allottees after the project was handed over to a new developer, Ashwin Sheth Group, by MHADA.

Background of the redevelopment project

The Meadows project was launched in 2010 as part of the saleable component of the redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) in Goregaon West, a 42-acre project originally undertaken by GuruAshish Construction Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of HDIL, through a tripartite agreement with MHADA and 672 chawl tenants in 2008.

The buyers, who have now formed the Guruashish Welfare Association, claim they had booked flats in Meadows and have collectively paid around Rs 43 crore.

MHADA vice-president and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal was unavailable for comment.

Allegations of changed eligibility criteria

Buyers allege the new developer previously promised allotment to all Meadows purchasers. However, they claim eligibility criteria were later narrowed to include only those with registered agreements for sale.

Association secretary Kulbhushan Vishwakarma stated the group represents over 180 families, most of whom paid 30% of the flat value. "All members possess proof like allotment letters and receipts. Being ignored for allotment now is an injustice. MHADA must protect us after a 17-year wait. We will soon file a court petition," Vishwakarma said.

Buyers cite court observations

Association chairman Sridharan Venkatakrishnan and member Devraj Pipalia noted that registration was impossible earlier as HDIL had shut its offices. The buyers cited a Bombay High Court judgment by Justice Kathawala, which directed that flats be allotted to all genuine purchasers.

The homebuyers have also cited the court observations in the matter, stating that the Kathawala judgment had recognised the rights of legitimate purchasers and directed that flats should be allotted to all genuine buyers. The buyers contend that, as a public housing authority, MHADA is mandated to protect the interests of homebuyers but has failed to do so in this case.

Developer’s response

The Ashwin Sheth Group spokesperson stated that MHADA terminated the previous developer, GuruAshish Construction, for failing to complete the project. Following a 2024 e-tender, Ashwin Sheth Group was appointed via a development agreement dated June 27, 2025.

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The developer clarified, “As per the tender, MHADA recognises 280 registered buyers. Claims of those without registered agreements are not recognised by MHADA and remain a matter for the previous developer, currently under liquidation. Despite these complexities, we have stepped in to revive this long-stalled project and bring relief to hundreds of legitimate homebuyers. Our focus remains on completing the redevelopment transparently so affected families finally receive their homes.”

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