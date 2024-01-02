Mumbai News: 14-Yr-Old Goes Missing; Reunited With Family Within 4 Hours After Being Found In Kandivali

Mumbai Police/Representative Image | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl who went missing yesterday at 10:00 am from the Chandivali area, under the jurisdiction of the Powai police station, was located by the Powai Police after an intensive 4-hour search in the Kandivali area. The police stated that she left the house because her father scolded her over household chores.

According to information provided by the Powai Police, the girl, a resident of Chandivali, was reported missing at 10:00 pm on Sunday. Her father promptly filed a complaint at the Powai Police Station. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of the Powai Police Station assembled a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector Lad and officers from the detective department. They thoroughly reviewed CCTV footage, tracing the girl's movements until she boarded an autorickshaw. Subsequently, they identified and contacted the owner of the autorickshaw, who informed them that he had dropped off the girl in the Kandivali area.

Police Traces Missing Girl Through CCTV Footages

Following this lead, the police scrutinized CCTV footage from the rickshaw's drop-off point. After an exhaustive 4-hour search, they successfully located the missing girl. She was safely reunited with her family by the police. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Sarak, the Police Sub-Inspector from Powai Police Station, stated, "The girl is in the 9th standard. After her father scolded her regarding household chores, she left home in a fit of anger, took an autorickshaw, and travelled to Juhu, eventually reaching Kandivali. We tracked her movements through CCTV footage and located her safely in Kandivali. The girl has been reunited with her parents." Sarak, Police Sub-Inspector and his team conducted the operation under the guidance of Jitendra Sonavane, Senior Police Inspector, Powai Police Station.