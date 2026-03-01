Mumbai News: 12th 'River March' To Be Held At Dahisar On March 8 To Demand Clean And Rejuvenated Rivers

Citizens to gather at Dahisar River for the annual River March demanding cleanup and rejuvenation of Mumbai’s polluted rivers | File Photo

Mumbai, March 1: The annual 'River March', aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the city's rivers, will be held on the morning of March 8 at Dahisar River. This is the 12th year of the movement, started by the citizen-led group 'Mumbai March'.

Although the group was formed in 2011, the first River March was held in 2015, which saw overwhelming participation and support from Mumbaikars. Although the condition of the city's rivers — namely Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara, and Mithi — remains poor with much work to implement, the conditions are better than they were a decade ago.

From public ignorance to political debate

"Over 15 years, the impact of the campaign for rivers has moved from public ignorance to political debate. People talk about river pollution, and the media regularly covers it. It has become a forefront issue of the city, and authorities have started pulling up their socks. The BMC responded with sewerage treatment plant (STP) projects, there has been judicial intervention, strengthened accountability, and citizens now understand river ecology and urban sustainability," said Gopal Jhaveri, one of the organisers.

He added that change has been slow but constructive and irreversible. "From a time when people did not even know Mumbai had rivers, today the conversation spans politics, media, courts, and government policy," said Pankaj Trivedi, another member of Mumbai March.

Inspired by the Dandi March

The inspiration for Mumbai March is drawn from the Dandi March, a long, peaceful but impactful march. The organisers over the years have been appreciated and felicitated for their work across parties.

The 2017 River March was a first major success in terms of citizen support, as over 28,000 citizens walked across four rivers of Mumbai. From schools to Parliament — the awareness became a Mumbai local and national talking point.

Rejuvenation projects and ongoing challenges

By 2022, structural action began as the BMC floated rejuvenation tenders for Dahisar River, Poisar River, and Oshiwara River, and work began on the construction of STPs and the stoppage of direct sewage emissions into the rivers, while campaigns to free the rivers from plastic pollution have been ongoing over the years.

Also Watch:

Organisers say that by 2025, both STPs on Dahisar River are under trial; however, some key issues remain unresolved. "Cow dung (Gobbar) discharge into the river continues despite multiple 'Gobbar March' initiatives. The issue was also raised in the State Legislative Assembly. New concerns include concrete walls across rivers and tributaries, affecting natural ecology," Jhaveri said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/