 Mumbai News: 12th Pass Man Poses As Doctor, Treats Patients For 7 Years; Arrested From Govandi Clinic
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Mumbai News: 12th Pass Man Poses As Doctor, Treats Patients For 7 Years; Arrested From Govandi Clinic | Altaf Hussain Khan- the fake doctor

A 50-year-old man named Altaf Hussain Khan has been apprehended by the police for impersonating a doctor and operating a clinic in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. Khan, a resident of Bainganwadi, managed to deceive the community by posing as a doctor for the past seven years, despite having only completed his studies up to class 12.

Undercover Operation Exposes Fraud

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch – Unit 6, in collaboration with the medical officer of the M/East Ward (Govandi), conducted a raid on Khan's clinic. Posing as patients, the undercover officers observed Khan treating patients and prescribing medicines. During the operation, Khan recommended purchasing medicines from a specific medical store.

The undercover officers, including an MBBS doctor posing as a patient, engaged Khan in a conversation about fabricated health symptoms and requested him to prescribe medicines accordingly. Falling into the trap, Khan was caught red-handed prescribing medicines without legitimate medical credentials. He was immediately arrested, and a thorough search of his clinic led to the seizure of various medical equipment, tablets, syrups, syringes, and a stethoscope.

Legal Actions Taken

An FIR has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station against Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation). Additionally, he faces charges under sections 33 (prohibition of medical practice by an unregistered person) and 36 (prohibition against unauthorized use of titles such as Dr, MBBS, BAMS) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

