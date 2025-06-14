 Mumbai News: 108-Foot National Flag Unveiled Near Shirdi's Saibaba Temple By Flag Foundation Of India
The programme was inaugurated by Flag Foundation of India's chairman and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Naveen Jindal, Shirdi Lok Sabha MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan's Chief Executive Officer, Goraksha Gadilkar.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:44 AM IST
The Flag Foundation of India inaugurated a 108-foot tall national flag near gate number one of the Saibaba temple in Thursday.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the societies registration act of 1980, a non-profit body after Jindal won a decade-long court battle that gave all Indians the right to display our national flag with honour and pride at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year.On 23 January 2004, after a long and hard legal battle, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the display of the national flag by every citizen on all days of the year, a fundamental right.

