Mumbai News: 10-Yr-Old Among 2 Dead In House Collapse Incident At Under-Construction Building In Vikhroli; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two people including a 10-year-old boy were killed in a house collapse incident that was reported at an under-construction building at Kailas Business Park, near TATA Power House in Park Site area of Vikhroli West.

According to a report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), The incident took place on Sunday, June 9 at 11:10 pm and the fire department sent a report at 11:50 pm. The tragic incident involved a structural failure at an under-construction G+5 building.

Details On The Incident

Upon arrival, the MFB learned from the public that a portion of the parapet (iron beam) and a floor slab had fallen, while another section was hanging precariously. The firefighters quickly removed the hazardous parts of the structure using rescue tools to prevent further danger. During this critical operation, it was discovered that one adult and one child had been taken to Rajawadi Hospital in a private vehicle before the MFB's arrival.

Both Declared Dead On Arrival At Rajawadi Hospital

According to the fire department's report, Dr Nivedita at the Rajawadi Hospital confirmed that both individuals had been declared dead on arrival. The victims were identified as 38-year-old Nagesh Ramchandra Reddy and 10-year-old Rohit Reddy.

The search operation continued as firefighters ensured that no additional individuals were trapped under the debris. They worked meticulously to secure the area and safeguard the lives of nearby residents and workers. The collapse had turned the construction site into a perilous zone, necessitating careful and swift action from the rescue teams.