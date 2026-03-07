Mumbai News: 10 Friends Allege Road Rage Assault With Bamboo Sticks After Beverage Can Thrown From Car; Probe Underway

Police investigate a road rage incident after a group of friends alleged they were attacked with bamboo sticks following a confrontation with occupants of another car | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: Claiming to be victims of road rage, a group of 10 friends has alleged that they were assaulted with bamboo sticks after they objected to the throwing of a beverage can by an occupant of another car.

Incident began after beverage can thrown at car

In the FIR, the complainant, Faisal Patel, 23, said the incident took place around 1.30 am on March 1 when he and his friends were travelling to Mohammad Ali Road in two cars.

Patel further said that at around 2 am, when they approached Bandra, a motorist in a black Skoda Slavia threw a drink can at one of their cars.

Argument escalates on the road

When confronted, others with the accused began abusing them and then forced them to stop, said Patel, adding that one among them even got down and banged on the car.

“However, we managed to leave the spot,” he added. As per the FIR, the complainant shortly noticed that two cars were trailing them and hence they informed the police near the Bandra toll plaza.

Group allegedly attacked with bamboo sticks

The accused gave a slip and moved ahead, said Patel, adding that the cops assured them they would keep track. “Upon reaching J K Kapoor Chowk in Worli, we saw five to six youths armed with bamboo sticks. When we stepped out of the cars, they began abusing and assaulting us,” he recounted.

When taxi drivers attempted to intervene, the accused threatened to beat them as well, forcing the drivers to flee from the spot. The cops, who were behind Patel's group, got delayed.

Several injured in the attack

The friends sustained injuries to their heads, mouths and elsewhere. Some of them were admitted to Poddar Hospital, while others were taken to Nair Hospital.

Case transferred to Kherwadi police

After registering a zero FIR against seven unidentified people, the Bandra police later transferred the case to the Kherwadi police station.

