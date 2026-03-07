IIT Bombay Hostel Live Cartridge Case: Powai Police Arrest Second Accused From Ujjain

Powai police arrest the second accused from Ujjain in connection with the recovery of live cartridges from an IIT Bombay hostel room | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: The Powai police have arrested the second accused in connection with the case of live cartridges being found in a hostel room on the IIT Bombay premises. Prashantraj Yadav, 24, was arrested from Ujjain while returning from a religious tour.

Accused allegedly shared weapon photos

A resident of Bihar, he is a real estate agent who allegedly shared photos of weapons with Sarvottam Chaudhary, 23, who was arrested earlier. Yadav has been sent to judicial custody.

Cartridges found in student’s hostel room

On February 19, five live 7.65 mm cartridges were found in the room of Apurv Mishra, a first-year BTech student who was friends with Chaudhary. The former had earlier revealed that the cartridges were brought by the latter.

Police probe motive behind possession

According to the police, during interrogation it was revealed that Mishra had kept the cartridges to impress other students and gain attention, not to harm anyone.

Chaudhary and Yadav had also discussed buying a weapon, but the deal did not materialise.

