Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Pravin Lonkar In Rohit Shetty Firing Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to 13.

According to officials, Lonkar was produced before special MCOCA court which remanded him to Crime Branch custody till March 16 for further interrogation.

Police said the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the firing that took place outside Shetty’s residence. The Crime Branch is probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack and the role of the accused in the case. Further investigation is underway.

