 Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Pravin Lonkar In Rohit Shetty Firing Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Arrests Pravin Lonkar In Rohit Shetty Firing Case

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Pravin Lonkar In Rohit Shetty Firing Case

Pravin Lonkar was taken into custody as the 13th suspect in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence. He will remain under Crime Branch custody till March 16 as authorities probe the larger conspiracy behind the attack.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Pravin Lonkar In Rohit Shetty Firing Case |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to 13.

According to officials, Lonkar was produced before special MCOCA court which remanded him to Crime Branch custody till March 16 for further interrogation.

Read Also
Rohit Shetty Firing Case Takes International Turn: Probe Reveals Nepal-Linked Cash Deposits Via ATMs
article-image

Also Watch:

Police said the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the firing that took place outside Shetty’s residence. The Crime Branch is probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack and the role of the accused in the case. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on