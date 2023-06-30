Mumbai News: 1 Killed, Another Hurt As 50-Year-Old Banyan Tree Collapses In Byculla | VGP

One youth was killed and another injured in a tree-falling incident at Byculla, early on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rehman Khan, 22, while the injured person is Rizvan Khan, 20. The condition of the latter is reported to be stable after treatment.

The incident occurred at the Indu Oil Mill Compound, behind Byculla police station, Hansraj Lane, Byculla East. According to the fire brigade, a huge 50-year-old banyan tree was uprooted and fell on a hut nearby, trapping six people, four of whom were rescued while two were sent to J J Hospital as they were found to have sustained major injuries. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ambulance and BMC ward staff rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The two persons entrapped by the fallen tree were admitted to J J Hospital; however, the doctor declared one of them dead before admission. The incident happened at 2.30am. Tree-cutting and lifting work continued well past 10am on Thursday.

Previous incidents of tree falling

On Wednesday, in two different incidents, two persons were killed in tree collapses at Malad and Goregaon. Last Saturday, a 150-year-old mango tree fell at Malabar Hill, crushing nine cars in the process.

Taking note of the incidents, Ravi Raja, former Congress corporator and the opposition party leader in the BMC, tweeted that the BMC appoint an arborist in every ward. ‘‘Yesterday, the city of Mumbai has witnessed unfortunate deaths due to tree fall. This is painful and @mybmc must take this responsibility for these deaths. BMC must appoint arborists (tree doctors) in every ward who will ascertain the health of the tree prior monsoon.

Former Congress Corporator stresses on appointment of arborists

‘‘It will help the BMC administration to understand which branches needs a treatment or chopping. When BMC is spending lots of money on beautification, I am sure the same administration can spend on arborists.

‘‘Also there are many roads where tree branches are in precarious condition and they are not yet even checked by tree department. Monsoon has reached the city in full swing, so anyway its too late.. But @mybmc please look into it and see there are no such unfortunate incidents.’’