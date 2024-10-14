Mumbai: New Weekly Bandra Terminus-Lalkuan Express Flagged Off Ahead Of Festive Season; Check Details Inside

Indian Railways have provided Mumbaikars with another reason to smile this festive season with the introduction of a new weekly train service enhancing connectivity with northern part of the country. Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Ashish Shelar, MLA, flagged off the inaugural run of the Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express from Bandra Terminus railway station on 13th October 2024. Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division was also present on this occasion, who welcomed the dignitaries.

The inaugural run operated as Train No. 09015 Bandra Terminus – Lalkuan Superfast Special, departed from Bandra Terminus at 16:20 hrs to reach Lal Kuan the next day at 19:45 hrs. Enroute, the train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Rudrapur City stations. The train consists of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

According to WR, in its regular run, this train will be run as Train No. 22543/22544 Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express. This train is set to significantly improve travel between Mumbai’s bustling western suburbs and the scenic state of Uttarakhand, making it easier for travelers to access religious and tourist destinations.

The service is expected to boost economic activities, particularly benefitting local businesses, tourism, and trade along the route. It highlights the commitment of Indian Railways to enhancing connectivity and providing convenience to passengers, especially during the festive season.