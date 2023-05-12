Mumbai: New Wadala foot overbridge to connect platforms 1, 2/3, 4

A new foot overbridge (FOB) was commissioned at Wadala railway station on May 11. Built at a cost of Rs4.7 crore, the 40.15mt long and 6mt wide structure with an overhead booking office has three staircases connecting platforms 1, 2/3, and 4.

Project authority Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation’s (MRVC) chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said that the new FOB will significantly reduce waiting time for passengers and help in crowd management with its modern design and multiple entry points. The authorities have urged commuters to make full use of this facility but ensure that it is kept clean.

MRVC is implementing suburban rail improvement projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) as sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways. The corporation is also involved in the planning and development of Mumbai suburban rail system and has built 77 FOBs in the suburban rail network till date.

