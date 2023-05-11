Mumbai: Foot overbridge covering all platforms at Mumbai Central station by June

File

Mumbai Central, one of the busiest stations in Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai division, will get a 50mt long and 10mt wide foot overbridge (FOB) by the end of June. This FOB will cover all platforms of the station.

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) spokesperson Sunil Udasi said the structure will comprise three spans and girders for two of them have already been launched. Work on the third span is likely to be completed shortly. MRVC is the project implementing authority for the FOB, which will replace an old 6mt wide bridge. The estimated cost for the new structure is Rs6 crore.

In the financial year, over a dozen FOBs have been commissioned between Churchgate and Dahanu Road by the WR at Virar, Nallasopara, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar Road, Dadar, Grant Road, Matunga Road and Charni Road stations, including two skywalks – one at Andheri and another connecting Bandra Terminus to suburban network at Khar Road station.

A WR spokesperson said they have more than 145 FOBs in its suburban section and commuters are regularly urged to not cross railway tracks and put their lives at risk. “Always use FOBs, subways, escalators and lifts to crossover and change platforms,” he said, adding that their efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges.