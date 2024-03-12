 Mumbai: New Swimming Pool Facilities To Open In Andheri East, Worli & Vikhroli
Mumbai: New Swimming Pool Facilities To Open In Andheri East, Worli & Vikhroli

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Mumbai: A newly constructed swimming pool at Kondivita in Andheri east has registered 2,800 members within six days of the opening of online registration. The pool will be open to the public from April 2. The civic body is also planning to open two other swimming pools, at Vikhroli and Worli.  

Mumbai Guardian minister (suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the swimming pool at Kondivita on Monday. "The pool will be named as 'Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj swimming pool," announced Lodha during the inaugural ceremony. It will be the first swimming pool in Andheri, said Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of K east ward.

The swimming pool along with a garden is built in an area measuring 3,160 sq metres. It will also have a separate toilet facility for women and men. The membership is available on a first come, first served basis. Citizens can register at https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in for membership.

