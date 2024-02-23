 Mumbai: New Foot Over Bridge Between Mankhurd And Vashi Inaugurated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: New Foot Over Bridge Between Mankhurd And Vashi Inaugurated

Mumbai: New Foot Over Bridge Between Mankhurd And Vashi Inaugurated

Construction of the FOB commenced in April 2023, and after months of dedicated effort, it was officially inaugurated on Friday, February 23.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai, February 23: In a significant stride towards ensuring commuter safety, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) commissioned a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line on Friday. The 4 meter wide structure, constructed under Trespass Control scheme, spans a length of 20 metre, providing a vital link for pedestrians in the region.

Construction of the FOB commenced in April 2023, and after months of dedicated effort, it was officially inaugurated on Friday. The project, spearheaded by MRVC, boasts a total cost of Rs 2 crores, as confirmed by Sunil Udasi, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of MRVC.

FPJ

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West
article-image

Strategically Placed FOB:

One of the standout features of this FOB is its strategic placement in an area surrounded by slums on both sides of the railway tracks. The need for such a structure becomes even more apparent as it serves to curb trespassing incidents, addressing a longstanding safety concern in the region.

Read Also
Mumbai: 7 Months On, Himalaya FOB Outside CSMT Yet To Get Escalator; Official Says 'Work Is...
article-image

"The 4 meter width of the FOB offers ample space for commuters, ensuring a smooth flow of pedestrian traffic. Comprising two staircases, each 3 metre wide, the design prioritizes convenience and accessibility" said an official of MRVC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: New Foot Over Bridge Between Mankhurd And Vashi Inaugurated

Mumbai: New Foot Over Bridge Between Mankhurd And Vashi Inaugurated

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Full Swing, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav After...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Full Swing, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav After...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Comedy To Music, Check What The City Has For Mumbaikars

Mumbai This Weekend: From Comedy To Music, Check What The City Has For Mumbaikars

Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Layers Of Sindoor Removed, Mahalakshmi Temple's Deities Reveal Their...

Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Layers Of Sindoor Removed, Mahalakshmi Temple's Deities Reveal Their...

Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Western Railway Official For Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe To Clear Pending...

Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Western Railway Official For Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe To Clear Pending...