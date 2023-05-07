Mumbai: New carsheds at Vangaon and Bhivpuri to boost suburban train maintenance

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is building two new car sheds for the maintenance of suburban trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). One is being constructed at Vangaon on the Western Railway (WR), and the other at Bhivpuri on the Central Railway (CR), with a sanctioned cost of Rs 2352.77 crore.

The targeted completion date for the project is December 2025.

The new car sheds will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and high-tech sensors for train inspection, which is currently done manually. Each car shed will have the capacity to maintain around 65 trains simultaneously.

Mumbai's suburban network already has six car sheds, with over 250 local trains undergoing inspection and maintenance every day.