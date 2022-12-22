Mumbai: New benches made of recycled debris installed at Carter Road in Bandra

Dia Mirza and Pragya Kapoor at the installation of the benches at Carter Road | FPJ

Mumbai: As part of the “Carter Clean Up” movement, conscious citizens Harold Fernandes, Freishia Bomanbehram, Maansi Desai, Nupur Agarwal, and Ashwin Malvade led a beach cleanup movement.

In this week-long operation more than 36,000 kgs of construction debris were cleared from Carter Road beach. They have actively been supported by ek saath - the earth foundation their official NGO partner. This debris was dumped during the lockdown and was potentially a hazard to the environment. The construction debris was collected and sent to Metro Waste Handling, Thane which converted it into benches.

Pragya Kapoor, from ek saath said, "Previously the beach was covered with debris and filth, but I am positive our collaboration would allow the visitors to admire the beauty of the place for the benches carry our message, and hopefully, it will inspire more people to join the movement.“

Dia Mirza who was also present for the installation, said, "Change does not just come from massive global movements but also from micro shifts in our perspective. These benches are a result of a fantastic hyperlocal insight into what Carter Road needed and have also expanded the mantra of 'Reuse, Reduce & Recycle', to include the idea of 'Repair'.”

The benches were installed on Carter Road Promenade on 22nd December.