e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Neighbour gets 5-yr-jail in 2016 case

The youth’s advocate had sought leniency for him on the basis of his age and also that he has no criminal record.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Observing that such incidents leave scar for a long time, a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 27-year-old to five-years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child from his neighbourhood.

The youth’s advocate had sought leniency for him on the basis of his age and also that he has no criminal record. The court stated in its judgment that there is an increase in cases of sexual offences against children and said that child sexual abuse cases demonstrate the inhuman mindset of the accused.

Special POCSO Judge Priya P Bankar said in the order, “Children are easy prey due to their tender age, physical vulnerabilities, and inexperience of life and society.” The court added that the incident took place in a slum area, where normally people know each other very well.

“There is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim girl, on her family members and even on society. They are under the impression that the house and nearby vicinity is not safe for children and it is going to cause an alarming situation in the society,” Judge Bankar said. The incident took place on February 22, 2016 when the child was playing outside her home in the evening. In her deposition, she told the court that the accused took her to his home for sketching and then started touching her inappropriately.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Neighbour gets 5-yr-jail in 2016 case

RECENT STORIES

Parliament adjourned after uproar over AR Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark

Parliament adjourned after uproar over AR Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark

Congress MP requests Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to clarify 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Congress MP requests Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to clarify 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Aarey tree felling

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Aarey tree felling

Mumbai: SC agrees to hear plea by activist for alternative to Aarey for Metro car shed

Mumbai: SC agrees to hear plea by activist for alternative to Aarey for Metro car shed

'We have doubts on PFI, SDPI,' says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on BJP worker's killing

'We have doubts on PFI, SDPI,' says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on BJP worker's killing