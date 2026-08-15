Mumbai: Nehru Science Centre To Host AI Prompt Art 2026 Exhibition From August 16 To 23

The Nehru Science Centre in Worli will host the AI Prompt Art 2026 Exhibition during National Space Week | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Nehru Science Centre, Worli, in association with the National Centre for Science Communicators (NCSC), will host the AI Prompt Art 2026 Exhibition from August 16 to 23 as part of National Space Week 2026.

The exhibition will explore the intersection of science, technology and art, showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to transform ideas, scientific concepts and imagination into visual creations through prompts.

The exhibition features artworks centred on astronomy, celestial phenomena, India's space missions, futuristic habitats and imagined journeys to distant worlds.

Contributions from students, educators, artists, technology enthusiasts and space enthusiasts will offer varied perspectives on space exploration and humanity's future beyond Earth.

India's Journey In Space

A key focus will be India's journey in space exploration, including the Chandrayaan missions. The artworks also present imaginative visions of human space travel, futuristic habitats and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

The exhibition invites visitors to explore how AI can provide new avenues for scientific storytelling and creative expression, while encouraging them to imagine possibilities for the future of space exploration, the organisers said.

The exhibition seeks to blur the conventional boundaries between science and art, technology and imagination, while demonstrating the potential of emerging technologies to make scientific communication and education more accessible and engaging, the organisers added.

Exhibition Inauguration

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 1 pm on August 16 at the Nehru Science Centre in the presence of Dr Mayank Vahia, former scientist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), as chief guest; Prof Arnab Bhattacharya, Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE); Umesh Kumar Rustagi, Director, Nehru Science Centre; Subhashankar Ghosh, Principal Curator, Nehru Science Centre; and Suhas Naik Satam, Chief Executive, NCSC.

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The exhibition will be held at the Nehru Science Centre, Dr E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai, and will remain open from August 16 to 23.

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