​Cultural Fusion: 7th Marathi-Malayali Ethnic Fest Concludes At Nehru Science Centre In Mumbai Celebrating Kerala-Maharashtra Unity

Mumbai, March 1: The seventh edition of the Marathi-Malayali Ethnic Fest concluded on Saturday at the Nehru Science Centre in Worli, celebrating and sharing the cultural heritage of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Jointly organised by the All Mumbai Malayali Association (AMMA) and the Nehru Science Centre under the Ministry of Culture, the event showcased a vibrant fusion of traditions, bringing together thousands of students and artists to strengthen national integration through art and literature.

Inauguration by academic leaders

The festival was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, who noted that such cross-cultural exchanges are vital for the social fabric of Mumbai and provide the energy necessary for national unity.

Art and science as complementary forces

Umesh Kumar Rustagi, Director of Nehru Science Centre, highlighted that while science seeks truth, art expresses beauty, making them inseparable facets of human progress.

Organisers reflect on overwhelming response

Festival director and president of AMMA, Jojo Thomas, described the fest as a sacred mission to reinforce India’s diversity. Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Thomas stated, “The massive turnout we witnessed, with students coming from as far as Pune to participate, underscores the growing prestige of this event. Due to the unprecedented crowd and logistical constraints, we had to follow a ‘first-come, first-served’ policy, and we regret that we could not accommodate every single aspirant this year. However, we are committed to expanding the festival’s scale in the coming years to ensure wider participation.”

Showcasing classical and folk traditions

The three-day extravaganza featured classical and folk art forms such as Mohiniyattam and Oppana from Kerala, alongside Maharashtra’s Lavani, Koli dance, and Gondhal.

Poetry symposium draws wide participation

A major highlight was the multilingual poetry symposium, moderated by Sulabha Chavan and Suresh Varma, featuring over 40 poets. Academic discourses on Malayalam and Hindi literature by P C P Krishnakumar and Ujjwala Luktuke further enriched the event.

Valedictory session honours winners

At the valedictory session, Dr. Dinesh Kamble (former Registrar, Mumbai University) distributed trophies and certificates to the winners.

A legacy of cultural unity

Coordinated by a dedicated committee and supervised by artist James Manalody, the seventh edition of the fest concluded by leaving a lasting legacy of friendship and cultural unity in the heart of Mumbai.

