 Mumbai University Launches AI Project To Preserve Marathi Language And Dialects
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Launches AI Project To Preserve Marathi Language And Dialects

Mumbai University Launches AI Project To Preserve Marathi Language And Dialects

The University of Mumbai has initiated the ‘Marathi Language and Dialect Maturity AI Model’ project, led by 22 professors under Dr. Vinod Kumre. The initiative aims to research all Marathi dialects and gain global recognition. At the event, Padma Shri Girish Prabhune received the A. K. Priyolkar Senior Researcher Award, and the book ‘Bharatiya Gyan Prana’ on Indian Knowledge System was released.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai undertook the project of ‘Marathi Language and Dialect Maturity AI Model’ project for Marathi language and dialects across the state. The MU will conduct research and study work on all the dialects giving it a global recognition..

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said that "Mumbai University has undertaken the project under the leadership of 22 research professors and Head of the Marathi Department Dr. Vinod Kumre." He announced that the proposal for this project will be submitted to the government soon and that Mumbai University will make efforts to make Marathi language the language of knowledge and technology.

Furthermore at the event, the 'A. K. Priyolkar Senior Researcher Award', which is given annually by the Marathi Department of Mumbai University to senior researchers in the field of Marathi language and literature, was presented to Padma Shri Girish Prabhune.

Read Also
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Slams Govt Over Marathi Bhavan Delay In Airoli
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket In Panvel, 6 Arrested In ₹1.03 Crore Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket In Panvel, 6 Arrested In ₹1.03 Crore Scam
Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala
Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala
Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship 2026: Indian Railways Beat Maharashtra By 18 Points To Clinch 72nd Title
Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship 2026: Indian Railways Beat Maharashtra By 18 Points To Clinch 72nd Title
BJP Office-Bearer Nitin Deshmukh Civilly Imprisoned Under Assembly Privilege Warrant, Lodged In Arthur Road Jail
BJP Office-Bearer Nitin Deshmukh Civilly Imprisoned Under Assembly Privilege Warrant, Lodged In Arthur Road Jail

"Marathi dialect is rich in knowledge from folk tradition, and this traditional knowledge has a scientific basis, but this knowledge has remained neglected because we have ignored it," said Prabhune.

The university also announced the release of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Prana’ by dignitaries. It is a Marathi book prepared by the University of Mumbai for the course ‘Bharatiya Gyan Prana’ (Indian Knowledge System- IKS). The book consists of 22 chapters, covers topics such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian Chemistry, Drama, Ancient Sports Traditions, War Strategy, and the contributions of ancient scholars like Aryabhata and Sushruta. The aim of this book is to convey the scientific and cultural heritage of Indian tradition to students in a scientifically sound manner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on