Mumbai University Launches AI Project To Preserve Marathi Language And Dialects

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai undertook the project of ‘Marathi Language and Dialect Maturity AI Model’ project for Marathi language and dialects across the state. The MU will conduct research and study work on all the dialects giving it a global recognition..

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said that "Mumbai University has undertaken the project under the leadership of 22 research professors and Head of the Marathi Department Dr. Vinod Kumre." He announced that the proposal for this project will be submitted to the government soon and that Mumbai University will make efforts to make Marathi language the language of knowledge and technology.

Furthermore at the event, the 'A. K. Priyolkar Senior Researcher Award', which is given annually by the Marathi Department of Mumbai University to senior researchers in the field of Marathi language and literature, was presented to Padma Shri Girish Prabhune.

"Marathi dialect is rich in knowledge from folk tradition, and this traditional knowledge has a scientific basis, but this knowledge has remained neglected because we have ignored it," said Prabhune.

The university also announced the release of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Prana’ by dignitaries. It is a Marathi book prepared by the University of Mumbai for the course ‘Bharatiya Gyan Prana’ (Indian Knowledge System- IKS). The book consists of 22 chapters, covers topics such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian Chemistry, Drama, Ancient Sports Traditions, War Strategy, and the contributions of ancient scholars like Aryabhata and Sushruta. The aim of this book is to convey the scientific and cultural heritage of Indian tradition to students in a scientifically sound manner.

