Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Slams Govt Over Marathi Bhavan Delay In Airoli

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has strongly criticised the state government over the continued delay in constructing the proposed Marathi Language Bhavan sub-centre in Airoli, alleging that the project has remained “only on paper” for the past five years.

Site found vacant and neglected

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale, after conducting a site inspection, claimed that the plot earmarked for the cultural facility is lying vacant and neglected. He alleged that despite assurances that construction would begin within eight days of land transfer, no work has commenced so far.

Plot and funding details

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had transferred a 3,000 sq. metre plot in Airoli to the state government in 2021 for the project. A provision of Rs 26 crore had reportedly been made for the sub-centre, which is intended to promote and preserve Marathi language and culture.

Ministerial visit shows no progress

MNS leaders pointed out that Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had visited the site in November 2022, raising expectations among Marathi language proponents. However, despite the minister’s inspection, the project has seen no progress on the ground.

Call for immediate action

Calling the delay unacceptable, Kale alleged that the government has “forgotten” the project entirely, leaving the allocated land unused. He demanded immediate commencement of construction work and accountability from the concerned departments.

MNS warns of agitation

Local MNS office bearers, including corporator Abhijit Desai, deputy city president Arun Banchhile, Rupesh Kadam and Vishwanath, were present during the inspection. The party has warned that it will intensify its agitation if work on the Marathi Language Bhavan sub-centre does not begin at the earliest.

