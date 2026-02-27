'If We Reduce Humour In Legislature, Marathi Cinema Will Lose Half Its Stories': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis At Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas Event |

Mumbai: A lighter, reflective side of Maharashtra politics was on display at the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a humorous yet thoughtful speech during a special programme organised to mark Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas.

The event, held ahead of the day’s legislative proceedings, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior leaders from both Houses of the state legislature. Titled “Jave Vinodachya Gava”, the programme featured a series of comic performances celebrating the richness, wit and expressive power of the Marathi language.

Speaking in his trademark style, Fadnavis drew loud laughter from the audience as he spoke about the deep connection between politics, humour and Marathi literature. He remarked that the legislature itself is a constant source of humour and inspiration for writers.

“If we reduce humour in the Legislative Assembly and Council, in speeches, debates and question hour, then Marathi theatre and cinema may lose nearly 50 per cent of their story material,” Fadnavis said. “We politicians collectively supply so much ‘masala’ to writers that, in a way, we are also contributing to literature,” he added, triggering applause and laughter.

Leaders Nowadays Crack Jokes With Hesitation: CM Fadnavis

However, the Chief Minister also struck a more serious note, expressing concern that humour in public discourse has diminished over the years. He said leaders today often crack jokes with hesitation, fearing backlash or misinterpretation.

“Earlier, the legislature was full of wit, satire and sharp humour. If you look at speeches from 20–25 years ago, especially by leaders like Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde, they would openly joke about each other and those moments created genuine joy,” Fadnavis recalled.

He lamented that in recent times, humour is frequently linked to issues of identity, stripping it of its essence. “Many times today, a joke is immediately seen through the lens of offence or identity. The soul of humour gets lost. Leaders now speak cautiously, worrying about how their words will be interpreted and how they will run on television all day,” he said.

According to Fadnavis, this constant fear has reduced the spontaneity and pure joy in political speeches. His remarks resonated with many in the audience, who nodded in agreement as he spoke about the changing nature of political communication.

The programme concluded on a lighter note, reinforcing the role of humour as an integral part of Marathi culture, language and public life, even within the often serious walls of the legislature.

