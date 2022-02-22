Mumbai: Nehru Science Centre displays India’s achievements in Science & Technology; see pics

Mumbai: An Exhibition of 'India’s Achievements in Science & Technology’ over the past 75 years since its Independence was inaugurated at Nehru Science Centre on Tuesday.

Information with detailed pictures of various achievements of India were kept for display at the exhibition. It comprised of 50 panels showcasing major achievements under 18 sectors. The infographics included development of the country in various sectors like agriculture, space technology, defence research, information technology, transport and more which can be read by the public at the science centre. It was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal SR Singh, Maritime Air Operations.

As India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence by a year-long commemoration titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) an organisation in science popularisation in the country, functioning under the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, also joined this celebration by organizing several programmes and activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:47 PM IST