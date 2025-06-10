Mumbai: Nehru Nagar Police File Case Against 3 Individuals For Stealing ₹3.07 Lakh From Abhyudaya Bank ATM

Mumbai: Nehru nagar Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals for allegedly breaking into an Abhyudaya Bank ATM and stealing Rs 3.07 lakh in cash.
The incident occurred between 6.23 am and 6.28 am on June 7 at the bank’s Nehrunagar branch in Kurla East, while the bank was closed for Bakri Eid.
The police complaint was filed by Santosh Shelke, 51, the chief branch manager. According to his statement, the theft occurred inside the ATM located within the bank premises.
