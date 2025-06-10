 Mumbai: Nehru Nagar Police File Case Against 3 Individuals For Stealing ₹3.07 Lakh From Abhyudaya Bank ATM
Avadhut Kharade, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Nehru Nagar Police File Case Against 3 Individuals For Stealing ₹3.07 Lakh From Abhyudaya Bank ATM | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Nehru nagar Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals for allegedly breaking into an Abhyudaya Bank ATM and stealing Rs 3.07 lakh in cash.

The incident occurred between 6.23 am and 6.28 am on June 7 at the bank’s Nehrunagar branch in Kurla East, while the bank was closed for Bakri Eid.

