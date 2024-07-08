 Mumbai: NDRF Teams Rescues 65 People Amid Monsoon Deluge In Thane & Palghar
Mumbai: NDRF Teams Rescues 65 People Amid Monsoon Deluge In Thane & Palghar

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | NDRF

Mumbai: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 49 people from a waterlogged resort in Thane and 16 villagers in Palghar amid rains on Sunday, officials said.

About The Rescue Operations Carried Out By NDRF

A team of 30 NDRF personnel used boats and life jackets to rescue people stranded at Srishti Farms in Shahpur area, an official said.

article-image

Similarly, 16 villagers were rescued by the NDRF and firefighters in Palghar district, a district official said.

A group of villagers from Chalispada of Saiwan in Vasai, who were working at their farms, got stranded when the area got flooded after water levels rose in the nearby Tansa dam, the official said.

