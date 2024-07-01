NDRF Deploys Teams Across Gujarat As Heavy Rains Trigger Rescue Operations

About nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed across Gujarat to assist in the rescue and relief operation following heavy to heavy rain. The deployment has come following the forecast by the IMD about heavy rainfall and strong sea waves in the coastal areas of Valsad and Dwarka.

9 Teams Of NDRF Strategically Placed Around Gujarat

Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been strategically placed around Gujarat in reaction to expected severe rain, according official sources. The monsoon arrived earlier than planned but experienced delays due to bad weather, hence the resumption of rainfall has caused extensive flooding over the state's districts.

NDRF teams are currently stationed in key locations including Narmada, Kutch, Rajkot, Valsad, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Amreli, and Surat. Particularly for coastal areas like Dev Bhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Valsad where heavy waves are forecast, the deployment follows warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

Forecast Of Strong To Extremely Heavy Rains For Gujarat

Forecasts of strong to extremely heavy rains for Gujarat caused by meteorological conditions prompted preventative actions to protect locals and reduce damage. As the monsoon picks up steam, the weir-cum-causeway bridge in Surat has been closed to vehicle traffic due to rising water flow from the Ukai reservoir, therefore acting as a major preventative measure.

Local officials noted the degree of present weather conditions and said, "This is the first closure of the causeway bridge with the start of the monsoon season." Emphasizing the state's readiness in handling natural disasters, the NDRF teams are ready to support relief efforts and help in rescue operations for impacted areas.