Mumbai: NDPS cases rise by 132% in Jan-Feb compared to 2021

The cases of narcotics have seen a massive increase of 132 percent in the first two months of this year when compared to that of the last year. This year, a total of 1,685 offences of narcotics cases were registered in January and February, while this number was a mere 724 by the end of February last year. The police attributed this rise to COVID-19 restrictions which were in force this time last year around.

As per the figures provided by the Mumbai Police, by February 28 this year, the city police arrested 1,788 people in 1,685 cases and seized over 348 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth ₹29.10 crores.

While last year, they had arrested 801 people for 734 offences. The quantity of seized drugs in the first two months of the year 2021 was much higher at 2,883 kilograms, however, most of that was ganja (cannabis), a cheaper drug as compared to that other synthetic drugs. In January 2021 the city police seized 1800 kilograms of ganja in one go which is one of biggest seizures of seizures in recent times. While in the first two months city police had seized a total of 2883 kilograms of narcotics worth ₹27.68 lakh.

This year the police have seized 301 kilograms of ganja along with 3 kg mephedrone (MD), one kg heroin and five kg of charas along with other drugs. Last year in the first two months the city police had seized 43 kg MD and 19 kg charas apart from other drugs.

Last year by this time there was a lockdown in force, which restricted the movements of suppliers and peddlers, subsequently affecting the circulation of banned drugs. "This year we are rigorously going after the suppliers as well as peddlers as a reason we are seeing the rise in cases as well as that of arrests and seizures," said Datta Nalawade Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti Narcotics Cell).

Drugs are one of the biggest concerns for me at this moment and more so for the younger generation. If you see our record it is better than that of other agencies. Our dedicated agency generally works on only big cases, however, I have instructed them to do all cases, irrespective of the quantity, said Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:38 PM IST