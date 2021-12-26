Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malk slams NCB, alleges 'anti-drug agency has private army for extortion'

NCP chief spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday raked up the issue of the deployment of the private army allegedly by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for the extortion and ransom.

‘’After an actress committed suicide within the limit of the Oshiwara police station and in the investigation, it has come to light that some people were extorting money by posing as NCB officer,’’ said Malik.

‘’The NCB officials had made a private army and through it, the business of big extortion was going on. People like KP Gosavi and Mahesh Bhanushali (who were punchas in the cruise drug bust case), were a part of it and had been exposed already,’’ said Malik. He asserted the police should investigate the matter.

Incidentally, hours after Malik’s attack against the NCB, the police have arrested two persons for posing themselves as NCB officers and extorting money from people, including a Bhojpuri actor.

Malik has been firing a salvo against NCB and the zonal director Samir Wankhede for allegedly running a private army and indulging in extortion and ransom. Wankhede has, however, denied Malik’s charges.

Malik had earlier accused Wankhede of deploying an army of bogus people to extort money and gain publicity. “I will prove in the future that he had created terror by forming a private army without hiring government officials or employees. His private army includes Pletcher Patel, Adil Usmani, KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali and others, who break into the houses and keep drugs and trap people,” he alleged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:31 PM IST