e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: NCP leader held in connection with death of 'Govinda' during Janmashtami

NCP district president Riyaz Sheikh (36) was held on Tuesday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
One ‘Govinda’ lost his life during Janmashtami Dahi-Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Monday | Photo: File

A Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in connection with the death of a ‘govinda’ at a Janmashtami function organised last week in Vile Parle in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

NCP district president Riyaz Sheikh (36) was held on Tuesday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

“In the event held on August 19, Sandesh Dalvi (22), a participant in the human pyramid formed to break the handi (butter pot), fell and suffered serious head injuries. He died in a hospital on Monday night,” the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and Sheikh was held, he said.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Minor gang-raped and killed by cousins; granny who tried to intervene also raped
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: NCP leader held in connection with death of 'Govinda' during Janmashtami

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde directs BMC Commissioner not to hike property tax for another one year

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde directs BMC Commissioner not to hike property tax for another one year

Height relaxation near Navi Mumbai airport: Bombay HC seeks reply from Airports Authority of India

Height relaxation near Navi Mumbai airport: Bombay HC seeks reply from Airports Authority of India

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen to enter quarterfinals; Kapila-Arjun,...

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen to enter quarterfinals; Kapila-Arjun,...

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku alleges she was raped and murdered by friend and personal assistant

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku alleges she was raped and murdered by friend and personal assistant

Sonali Phogat death: Two days after BJP leader's demise, Goa Police registers murder case

Sonali Phogat death: Two days after BJP leader's demise, Goa Police registers murder case