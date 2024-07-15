Mumbai: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Meets Sharad Pawar To Discuss Maratha Quota Issue; VIDEO |

Mumbai: NCP leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal had a meeting with Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Bhujbal's meeting raised eyebrows of many because on Sunday while addressing a rally at Baramati, Bhujbal criticised Sharad Pawar for the opposition's boycott of an all party meeting on the Maratha Quota issue last week. However, On Monday, Bhujbal informed the media that he sought intervention of Sharad Pawar into Maratha reservation and OBC objection to it.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On meeting with NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, "... NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar knows how the people of different communities are living in villages. I told him that there are clashes in villages in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/mmNr5ghRTA — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

While speaking to the media Bhujbal said that he had gone to meet Pawar at his residence around 10 am on Monday morning. Pawar was unwell and he was taking rest. After waiting for nearly one and half hours, Pawar called him inside, where both of them had a discussion for one and half hours.

"I informed Pawar saheb about communal tension increasing between Marathas and OBC's in various parts of the state. Pawar saheb told me he is not aware of what promises CM Shinde has made to Jarange Patil and OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. but Pawar saheb assured me to meet CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders on this issue in the next few days." Said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal also reminded Sharad Pawar of his decision, when he was the CM of Maharashtra, to implement the Mandal Commission's recommendations in the state which offered the OBCs reservation in education and in the election to local governing bodies.

Bhujbal requested Pawar "He had implemented OBC reservation in Maharashtra but today's situation is the worst. People of both the communities don't go to each other's hotels and shops. It is now your responsibility to resolve this situation in Maharashtra. We become ministers and CM. It doesn't mean we know everything but you should take initiative in this matter" Bhujbal Added.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), did not turn up at the all-party meeting convened by CM Shinde on July 9, claiming the opposition was not taken into confidence on the Maratha reservation issue.Bhujbal on Sunday claimed the opposition leaders stayed away from the meeting on July 9 "after a phone call from Baramati at 5 pm".