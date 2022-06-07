Mumbai: NCP expects to field Eknath Khadse for state council poll slated for June 20 | File Photo

NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s political ‘’sansyas’’ seems to be over as he is likely to be nominated for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections slated for 20. Khadse, who had joined NCP after parting ways with BJP in October 2020 blaming the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for running his political career. NCP wants to field Khadse against Fadnavis and BJP in and outside the state legislature especially to counter charges by the opposition.

Khadse, who is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged financial irregularities in the land deal, was recommended by NCP for nomination in the state council from the Governor’s quota. However, Governor BS Koshyari despite repeated reminders by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has yet to nominate Khadse and 11 others in the state council.

Khadse and four others last week were served an eviction notice by the ED in connection with 11 immovable properties consisting of lands, bungalows, plots, and flats situated in Lonavala, Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Mumbai and Surat.

Further, NCP is set to renominate Ramraje Nimbalkar for the second seat. Nimbalkar is currently the Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and he is a close confidant of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. NCP, which will contest two seats, is expected to make the announcement of its nominees on Wednesday as June 9 is the last day for filing nominations for the elections to the 10 seats of the state council on June 20.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena is expected to renominate a veteran party leader and industry minister Subhash Desai. Besides, the names of former minister Sachin Ahir and party leader from the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district Amasha Padvi.

Congress party has yet to get high command’s clearance for its nominee.

