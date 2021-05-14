Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to hand over 100 MHADA flat keys to Tata Cancer Hospital

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday will hand over the keys of 100 MHADA flats to the Tata Cancer Hospital chief Dr Rajendra Badve. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had taken the initiative to provide shelter to the cancer patients and their relatives near the Tata Cancer Hospital in Parel.

Thereafter the state government on April 30 had issued an order making available 100 flats to the Parel-based Tata Memorial Hospital to accommodate patients and their relatives as well as caretakers. The MHADA flats, each measuring 300 square feet, in the Haji Kasam Chawl redevelopment project in Lalbaug were made available to the hospital for a 30-year period at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per year.

Awhad earlier this week had met Pawar who is recovering from three surgeries and asked him when the key of MHADA will be handed over to Tata Hospital. ‘’Shri Sharad Pawar ji will be handing over the keys of 100 MHADA rooms to Dr Badve chief of Tata Cancer Hospital on May 16 12 pm,’’ said the minister in a tweet.

"I had declared in a press conference some days ago that we will make available on rent basis 200 flats to Tata Memorial Hospital to accommodate relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the hospital,’’ said Awhad. He further stated that the objective is to give them shelter instead of spending days and nights on the footpaths and below the flyover. They should return home after the recovery.

I have kept my word. The honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray signed the file in this regard yesterday and today we received the order. The government has declared that 100 of the 200 flats can be handed over to the Tata Memorial Hospital," he said. The minister said after the keys of the 100 flats will be handed over to the Tata Cancer Hospital neither the government nor MHADA would be related to the flats. Their management will be done by Tata Memorial Hospital, he added.