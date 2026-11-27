Disney’s proposed merger of three Indian group companies moves to the next stage after the NCLT waives meetings | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed three Disney group companies to dispense with meetings of their shareholders and creditors for a proposed composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation, paving the way for the merger process to move forward.

“In view of the fact that 100% of the Equity Shareholders of Transferee Company have given their consent to the Scheme, the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Transferee Company is hereby dispensed with,” the tribunal held.

A bench comprising Member (Technical) Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer and Member (Judicial) Lakshmi Gurung passed the order on November 26, 2026, in an application filed by Disney Entertainment (India) Private Limited, Disney Broadcasting (India) Private Limited and Disney (India) Private Limited, formerly known as UTV Software Communications Private Limited.

Proposed Amalgamation Of Disney Companies

Under the proposed scheme, the two transferor companies — Disney Entertainment (India) and Disney Broadcasting (India) — will be amalgamated with Disney (India) Private Limited, the transferee company, on a going-concern basis.

The scheme also proposes a reduction in the share capital of the transferee company as an integral part of the arrangement. The appointed date for the scheme is April 1, 2026.

As per the order copy, the scheme states that the arrangement will help the transferee company rationalise the group structure by reducing the number of legal entities falling under the ultimate parent company, The Walt Disney Group.

The resources of the two transferor companies and the transferee company will be merged and pooled together, leading to more effective and centralised management and rationalisation of administrative, operational and manpower expenses and overheads that are presently duplicated due to the separation of operations and entities.

The objectives of the scheme include the amalgamation of the two transferor companies into the transferee company on a going-concern basis and the reduction of the transferee company's share capital immediately upon and as an integral part of the scheme.

Creditors Consent To Proposed Scheme

In the case of Disney Broadcasting (India) Private Limited, two of its three unsecured creditors, representing 96.15 per cent of the total outstanding value of ₹1.33 lakh, had consented to the scheme.

Similarly, 20 of the 34 unsecured creditors of Disney (India) Private Limited had furnished consent affidavits, representing 91.95 per cent of its total outstanding unsecured liabilities of approximately ₹3.48 crore.

Relying on Section 230(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, which permits the tribunal to dispense with creditors' meetings when creditors representing at least 90 per cent in value consent through affidavits, the NCLT waived the meetings.

However, the tribunal directed the companies to serve notices of the scheme on unsecured creditors who had not furnished their consent, along with the Regional Director, Registrar of Companies, Income Tax Department, GST authorities and the Official Liquidator, among other regulatory authorities.

The authorities have been given 30 days from receipt of the notice to submit their representations, if any, before the tribunal.

Companies Directed To File Notices

The companies have also been directed to file affidavits proving service of notices within 15 days of the order and file the second motion petition within 30 days.

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The order does not constitute final sanction of the merger scheme. The companies are required to proceed with the subsequent stage of the scheme approval process.

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