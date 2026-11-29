Mirador Construction faces CIRP over unpaid investments linked to its Oasis Avani project in Shahapur | Representative Image

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has admitted an insolvency petition against Mirador Construction Private Limited over a default of approximately ₹6.58 crore owed to a group of investors who had invested in its Oasis Avani real estate project in Shahapur, Thane district.

The tribunal initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

It also appointed Kunal Jayant Waje as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and imposed a moratorium on the company, restricting legal proceedings against it and dealings with its assets.

The petition was filed in June 2019 by Sujata Shekhar Shah and other financial creditors, alleging that the company had failed to repay investments made under separate investment agreements.

The investors had collectively advanced approximately ₹4.57 crore between February 2016 and 2017. The agreements provided for repayment of the principal within 24 months, along with interest at 21 per cent per annum.

According to the petition, the company initially made some interest payments but subsequently stopped paying interest and failed to return the principal even after the agreed investment period had expired.

The investors claimed that approximately ₹6.58 crore, including principal and interest, was due as of May 5, 2019. The date of default was stated to be October 27, 2018.

NCLT Initially Dismissed Petition

The tribunal had initially dismissed the petition in February 2021, holding that the investors, being allottees of a real estate project, did not meet the minimum threshold of 100 allottees or 10 per cent of the total number of allottees, whichever was less, under the amended Section 7 of the IBC. It had also observed that the disputes were contractual in nature.

However, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in February 2023, set aside the dismissal and remitted the matter to the NCLT for fresh consideration.

It held that the investment agreements indicated that the investors had advanced money to the company for a specified period in return for interest, and that they could not be treated as allottees merely because the transactions involved plots of land.

The company subsequently challenged the NCLAT's observations before the Supreme Court, which issued notice in September 2023 without staying the order.

Investors Cite Acknowledgement Of Debt

During the proceedings, the investors argued that the company had acknowledged the investment agreements and receipt of funds. They contended that its subsequent offers to provide alternative flats or plots in settlement did not extinguish the financial debt unless the investors accepted the offers and the transfers were completed.

The company, on the other hand, argued that the agreements gave investors the option of either receiving their investments back or accepting plots under its non-agricultural plot scheme at an agreed rate of ₹600 per square foot.

It claimed that it could not honour its repayment commitments because of the slowdown in the real estate sector following demonetisation, the introduction of GST and changes brought about by RERA.

Company Cites EOW Proceedings

The company also relied on proceedings initiated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following a complaint by an individual investor. It submitted that criminal proceedings under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, had been initiated against its directors and promoters and that its bank accounts were frozen.

The company said its challenge to the action before the Sessions Court, Mumbai, was unsuccessful, following which it approached the Bombay High Court by filing Criminal Appeal.

According to the company, the High Court disposed of the appeal on November 1, 2023, after recording its undertaking to make settlement offers to investors through plots or flats in its proposed projects.

It claimed that, out of 72 investors, 47 had settled their claims, including 32 through registered agreements for sale of flats and 15 through Association of Persons (AOP) agreements securing their investments against identified plots.

The company also submitted that it had communicated settlement proposals to investors through emails and letters and had undertaken not to create third-party rights in respect of the relevant premises until their claims were settled.

The company contended that it had complied with the investment agreements by offering secured or alternative premises in lieu of repayment, but the financial creditors had failed to accept the offers. It therefore described the dispute as one concerning the interpretation and performance of the agreements, rather than a repayment default under the IBC.

NCLT Finds Transactions Were Borrowings

The NCLT, however, found that the investment agreements clearly showed that the amounts had been advanced to the company for a fixed tenure of two years, with an obligation to return the principal along with interest at 21 per cent per annum. It held that the transactions were in the nature of borrowings and not payments made towards booking plots.

The tribunal noted that the investors had exercised their contractual option to seek repayment of the principal and interest after the investment period expired.

The company's offer to transfer plots could not, by itself, be treated as a discharge of its repayment obligation, particularly when development of the land was yet to take place and the investors had not agreed to accept the plots in their present form.

Default Exceeds IBC Threshold

It further observed that the aggregate default exceeded the ₹1 crore threshold prescribed under Section 4 of the IBC. The tribunal held that the threshold had to be assessed as on the date of filing of the petition and that the debt owed to all 15 applicants was relevant, even though some investors had subsequently entered into settlement arrangements.

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Finding that the financial creditors had established the existence of debt and continuing default, the NCLT admitted the petition and ordered initiation of CIRP against Mirador Construction.

It directed that the company's management vest in the IRP and imposed a moratorium under Section 14 of the IBC, restricting the institution or continuation of proceedings against the company, transfer of its assets and enforcement of security interests.

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