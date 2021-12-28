Mumbai: NCB's Sameer Wankhede fails to produce caste validity certificate, requests more time

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB's) Sameer Wankhede has failed to submit his caste validity certificate today to the caste vigilance committee, reported Times Now.

He didn't produce the certificate and his legal team told the court that he is not in possession of his caste validity certificate and appealed to get more time to produce the same.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also earlier alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged his documents to get the government job.

Wankhede had led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October this year and drugs were allegedly seized onboard. Later, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested in that case.

Malik had termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Bhim Army leader Ashok Kamble had filed a complaint with the Mumbai district caste verification committee against Wankhede for allegedly forging documents and presenting himself as a member of the Hindu Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community to secure the government job.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:07 PM IST