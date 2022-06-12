Mumbai: NCB seizes over 4 kg charas concealed inside water purifier

NCB seizes over 4 kg charas concealed inside water purifier | FPJ photo

On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 4.880 kgs of charas from a courier office at Andheri East, on June 10. The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier, which was destined for Australia.

The consignor and courier agent were intercepted by NCB, Mumbai. During preliminary interrogation, it was found that courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking. The courier agent send the parcel without verifying the identity of the consignor.

Moreover, a fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through courier. This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network.

NCB Mumbai registered the case with regard to the matter. Further investigation is under progress.

